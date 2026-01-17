Dubbo is one of 64 communities across Australia where motorcycle riders are set to hit the road for a good cause in March as part of the Black Dog 1-Dayer Ride.

Held on the third Sunday every March, the annual ride has brought riders, volunteers and supporters together since 2009 to start important conversations about depression and suicide prevention, share stories, and raise vital funds in support of mental health.

The local arm of the Black Dog Ride is busy preparing for the Dubbo ride, now just eight weeks away.

Volunteer coordinator Wayne Amor is gearing up for his 13th 1-Dayer and encourages local riders to register now for the event and join those who have already put their hand up to ride.

“We’ve had about seven or eight riders register already, and they’ve been on the ride before,” he explained.

The well-established Dubbo ride not only attracts local riders but also participants from across NSW and beyond, he said.

“Half of those guys [who have already registered] actually live at the Central Coast and they use this as part of a weekend away,” he added.

“But we do get riders from all over the place, like Canberra, Sydney and out west and up north like Nyngan, Walgett and Moree.”

Wayne said the Dubbo economy benefits from people travelling in to join the ride, with participants booking accommodation, eating and shopping at local establishments, and buying fuel locally.

Our photos show some of the action from previous 1-Dayer Rides in Dubbo. It’s a fun day out raising funds for a good cause.

“Each year, the Black Dog Ride 1-Dayer reminds us that meaningful change starts at a local level,” Wayne said.

“We know first-hand that when community members, volunteers, clubs and businesses unite behind a shared cause, the ripple effect can be felt right across the country.

“By raising awareness and vital funds that go directly back into regional communities, we’re helping to close the gap where mental health services and free support are still out of reach for so many Australians,” he added.

“It’s about connection, compassion and showing that no one has to face their struggles alone.”

In 2025, more than 6000 participants took part nationwide, helping raise over $300,000 to support mental health and suicide prevention. This year, organisers are hoping to see even more local riders, clubs and businesses come together to make a difference.

To date, volunteers and donors have raised over $4 million that has been donated to hundreds of organisations within regional communities across the country including Men’s Shed Association, Royal Flying Doctor Service, Just a Farmer, local schools, mental health charities and initiatives that directly support the wider community.

Dubbo’s Black Dog 1-Dayer Ride will kick off from its usual starting point at Victoria Park on Sunday, March 15, with stands up at 9.30am.

It will follow a route that will take riders through Wellington, Yeoval, and Tomingley before returning to Dubbo to round out the day at the Garden Hotel.

Riders can find further information on the Black Dog Ride website under the “Rides” tab, with a link to register for the event via 123Tix. Businesses wishing to support the Dubbo ride with raffle prizes should email Wayne Amor at dubbo@blackdogride.org.au.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, or with someone who is, please act promptly, keep yourself and/or the person in crisis safe, and call the helplines below who provide crisis support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If the situation is life-threatening, call 000 immediately.

Lifeline Crisis Support – 13 11 14

Samaritans Helpline – 135 247

Lifeline Online Crisis Support Chat Service – (7pm - Midnight AEDT)

Suicide Call Back Service – 1300 659 467

Kids Helpline – 1800 551 800

MensLine Australia – 1300 789 978

SANE Australia Helpline – 1800 18 7263

Veteran's Line – 1800 011 046

ADF All Hours Line – 1800 628 036

Family Violence Crisis Line – 1800 737 732

Mates in Construction – 1300 642 111

StandBy – Support After Suicide – 1300 727 247