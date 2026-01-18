Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions during overnight works at two Dubbo intersections as construction continues on the New Dubbo Bridge project, with road closures and detours in place on Wednesday, January 21, and Thursday, January 22.

Transport for NSW said streetlight installation and pole removal will be carried out at the intersection of River and Bourke streets and the intersection of River and Brisbane streets between 6pm and 7am, weather permitting.

During work hours, River Street will be closed in both directions from the Bourke Street intersection towards Carboni Court. Bourke Street will remain open to traffic, with one lane operating under traffic control.

Detours and traffic signage will be in place along Bourke Street and River Street to guide motorists around the closure.

River Street will reopen during the day outside of the night work hours.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of traffic controllers and signage, and allow up to five minutes of additional travel time while the work is underway.