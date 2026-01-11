Two lucky residents will have a happy Christmas after winning the major prizes in the Dubbo West Rotary Christmas raffle last week.

Drawn by Nicky from Club Dubbo and announced by Dubbo West Rotary Club president Nicole Shanks before a crowd of appreciative Rotarians, the highly anticipated prize draws were carried out on Monday, December 22.

Sue Ballard won the club's fully stocked trailer, complete with a range of camping and related goodies.

Belinda Fuller won the bonus draw for a three-night stay in Terrigal.

A Rotary spokesperson told Dubbo Photo News the club members were very pleased with the funds raised in these tight economic times and thanked the community for its ongoing support.

"The funds raised will be used to support Rotary's work in the community," the spokesperson said.