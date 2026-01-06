Three happy decades of Sister City relations with the central Chinese coastal community of Wujiang was recently marked with an official delegation led by a local leader.

The partnership, which began in 1995, has allowed the two cities to support cultural exchange and explore ways in which they can work together into the future, Dubbo Mayor Josh Black said.

“It was fantastic to welcome Deputy District Mayor of Wujiang Mr Binggao Zhang and other dignitaries to Dubbo Region,” Cr Black said.

“They enjoyed a fantastic few days here exploring Taronga Western Plains Zoo and the Western Plains Cultural Centre,” he added.

As part of the visit, the Reaffirmation of the Sister City Relationship Between Dubbo Regional Council (DRC), and Wujiang District People’s Government, was signed.

“The reaffirmation shows that we’re committed to continually building this relationship between our two great regions,” Cr Black said. The visit marks Wujiang’s first official visit since 2017.

Earlier in the year, students from Wujiang submitted short films to DRC to showcase their region and the cultural heritage they enjoy.

The short films can be viewed on the Dubbo Regional Council website.