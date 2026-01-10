A section of Dubbo’s popular riverside shared pathway has been closed after a fire on Saturday afternoon left large gum trees damaged and unstable, prompting safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists.

Dubbo Regional Council confirmed the temporary closure of the Tracker Riley Shared Pathway following a fire across the river from Lady Cutler Oval on Saturday, January 10, which continues to smoulder in parts.

Residents are being urged to stay away from the western side of the river where fire-affected gum trees line the pathway and pose a risk of falling debris.

The closure applies to the section of the shared pathway between the Yabang Gee Bridge, the Newell Highway, and the footbridge at Sir Roden Cutler Park.

Council said the area is expected to remain closed for several days while assessments are carried out and any hazards from fire-damaged or unstable trees are addressed.

“Council will advise when the section of the shared pathway will reopen,” a spokesperson said, thanking the community for its patience and cooperation.