It's Trangie's turn next to host BreastScreen NSW's mobile screening van, which will be in town from Friday, December 9, through to Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

The bright pink van will be located at 72 Dandaloo Street, Trangie, next to the hall.

An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free for all women aged 40 and older, takes less than 20 minutes and no doctor’s referral is needed. Free breast screening supports the early detection of breast cancer.

Deon Adamson, Manager, BreastScreen NSW (Greater Western) says a regular breast screen is one of the most important things women can do for their health.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy," she said.

“Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.”

Ms Adamson says having a BreastScreen NSW van in Trangie makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.

“Bringing these vital services to Trangie means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority.”

The van is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let BreastScreen NSW know when booking their appointment.

For more details or to book a mammogram, call BreastScreen NSW on 13 20 50.