West Dubbo Roos had their final trial last Sunday ahead of this weekend’s Pennants kick off with a great morning of bowls shared between Macquarie and West Dubbo.

Nine teams took part across the two venues, and it was fantastic to see such strong numbers and competitive spirit from both clubs. Pleasingly, both clubs have agreed to make this an annual pre-season event moving forward.

For the Pennants Round One this weekend, it’s a big opening debut of matches for our teams including:

• Grade Two on Saturday at home and, on Sunday, versus Gulgong at Gulgong.

• Grade Four on Saturday are versus Nyngan at Nyngan and, on Sunday, versus Narromine at home.

• Grade Six Saturday have the bye and, on Sunday, are at Dubbo City.

• The “Magnificent” Sevens on Saturday are at Molong and, on Sunday, play Dubbo Macquarie at home.

For start times, see the club. Best of luck to all our teams as the new season gets underway.

On that topic, the Pennants Launch Night last Saturday was all about coming together as a club including the official unveiling of the new Pennants gear.

More than 60 members and family attended what was a fantastic night with the special guest, Steve Glasson, an outstanding speaker, sharing insights into pennants, team culture, and high-performance bowls.

Another highlight of the evening was the introduction of the club’s new CEO, Brett Lane. The members wish Brett all the best and look forward to working together for the continued growth of the club and the game.

Social Bowls Results last Wednesday in tough, sticky conditions saw the winners as Faye Holmes, Trevor Sharpen, and Col Teale, while the runners-up were Bev Margery, Warren Brown, and David McGrath.

Friday’s play enjoyed much-improved conditions with the winners Ray Strawhan, Bill Abbott, and Graham Ross and the runners-up Frank Bartlett, Barry Sigsworth, and Barry Fernando.

Something new is coming at the club with a Team Jackpot prize starting on Wednesday, February 18 with an extra levy per player that applies to Wednesday and Friday social bowls.

Looking ahead is the 2026 Easter Carnival that is already fully-booked, with 42 teams playing across both days with sides from all over NSW be heading to Dubbo with a reserve list now open – see Anthony to add your name.

Nominations are now open for club championships for Men’s and Women’s Triples starting on Saturday, March 21, with the Fours Championships following in April, Nomination forms and conditions of play are available on the Club’s noticeboard.