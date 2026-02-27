Last Sunday saw a sizzling flock of Dubbo Ducks descend on the Duckpond — also known as, the Dubbo RSL indoor pool — to contest the annual Vern Traegar Memorial Trophy.

In doing so, they acknowledged the life and career of this extraordinary man: a returned ADF pioneering soldier, businessman, and community leader who was much-respected across the Western Plains and beyond.

In racing, swimmers were presented with a four-event card on the day, the first of which was the "Vern Traegar" Memorial Trophy, traditionally battled out in heats of 25-metre freestyle.

The Ducks' powerhouse from the Cobar meet, Amy Barling, then beat all comers to take the win and the silverware, recording a swim just 0.01 seconds outside her nominated time. Well done, Amy, and thank heavens for our servicemen and women who risk their lives to take up position and stand in the breach.

The final for the 25-metre freestyle event saw Dave Sparkes carrying too much speed from the Memorial in the heats to hit the wall way too fast, handing the win to consummate gentleman Brian Schoeffel. Amy Barling took second, Margaret Ross third, and Mal Cavanagh fourth.

The second event for the day was the 2x25-metre breaststroke/freestyle. Henry Wilcockson with Amy Barling, Katharine O'Rourke with Glenn Smith, and Neil Harris with Rob Rich, all exceeded expectations set by the handicapper, giving Mark Scullard and Judy Walsh victory and Warren Williams and Brian Schoeffel a well-won second place.

A 75-metre freestyle was next on the card with Mark Scullard handling the distance and handicapping with ease to touch out Mal Cavanagh by 0.04 seconds for the win, with Rob Rich third, Tim Gratton fourth, and Judy Walsh finishing in fifth.

The “at Go” event on the day was a 25-metre breaststroke with the top five competitors all within 0.42 seconds, and the ladies showcasing their consistency taking the top three spots. Winners, in order, were Judy Walsh (at 0.05 seconds), Margaret Ross (0.11 seconds), Amy Barling (0.29 seconds), Warren Williams (0.39 seconds), and David Sparkes (0.42 seconds). Lucky number winners were Mal Cavanagh and John Wherritt.

Next week the Ducks will line up for the March trophy race sponsored by "Joker's Ink" Screen-printing and Embroidery.

For club details and contacts, see our entry under "Sunday" in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

That's it for this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.