The headline says it all. Dubbo’s all-conquering Under 10s Red Devils touch football side – who recently bagged top spot in the northern state carnival at Lady Cutler oval – has now downed the South Sydney Raptors in two successive matches to be crowned the “Kings of NSW Touch”!

After snatching their best-of-three first round finals matches 12-11 last Sunday in Sydney, the local lads overcame a huge 7-0 deficit to win the second game 12-9, and claim Dubbo’s first-ever tip football State Cup.

Their Facebook page had already been running hot all week following their win at home in the Northern Championships, and it was a place of even greater joy on Sunday afternoon after their big-city triumph.

“They’ve done it! The 10 boys have won the State Final in Sydney today,” one post read.

“Congratulations to the boys, they have gone through the whole rep season without losing a single game and are now the best in the state,” another added.

“Not only are they state champions, they have also made history again for our club!” a third said.

Family, coaches, managers, and supporters were also mentioned in the comments.

“Congratulations to coaches Adam Gray, Loch Murphy and Manager Kimberley Forrester; your guidance and support for these boys is why they have been so successful,” one post commented.

“Shout out to the parents and support crew who have travelled to Sydney this weekend. Thank you to @swsraptors_touch on an epic state final and great sportsmanship,” another added.

For her part, Dubbo Touch President, Nic Grose, was ecstatic with the result, adding that the strong supporter base meant that nobody at the ground could miss them.

“Not only for the boys and their parents and a huge group of supporters,” she said.

“They had larger-than-life-sized headshots of all the players, grandparents had loads of streamers, and Dubbo Touch marquees and banners and so many supporters.

“People travelled down, and also from the city and other places, to shout for the team.”

Nic says the unity in the group, was borne-out at training during the week.

“Coach Lachie Murphy told the boys if they won, they could wax his legs but when they won Northern, he said don’t worry about my pins, you can shave my head if you like!” Nic recalled.

“When I arrived on Wed, they had the full hair-dressing kit and each one had a go; in the end Loch, was hair-less!”

Nic and her committee are most-excited with the result as it bears fruit about the progression of young players through the pathways that have been created.

“Our coaches all started as juniors here in Dubbo,” Nic said.

“Adam Gray, Lochie and the team manager Kimberley Forrester are dyed-in-the-wool ‘DubVegans’ are so proud of the achievement for not only the club, but the entire Touch community and our city,” she concluded.