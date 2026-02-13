The mighty Dubbo Ducks swooped into Cobar last weekend to compete against excellent swim teams from Wellington, Condobolin, Forbes, Nyngan, and Cobar in the annual Western Districts Swimming Carnival.

A lovely weekend it was too, with mid-20’s temperatures and friendly faces both old and new. As always, the pool was in tip-top shape, and the carnival was run smoothly by the Cobar Yabbies' team of officials.

The Ducks' returned servicemen members had a very successful day in the RSL events, with Tom Gray, Tim Gratton, and David Sprakes winning relays and placing in many events. Congratulations, especially to Tim on his first trip away with the Ducks and in taking out the RSL 30-metre handicap.

The Ducks' swimmer of the day. however, surely had to be birthday girl Amy Barling, who swam in a total of eight events in her first trip away. Like an ironwoman! Jack Allen and Mark Scullard also managed to make the 30-metre and 100-metre finals and to place in the Open Sprint as well.

It was also great to see long-serving Ducks' member, Henry Willcockson, make his first 100-metre Handicap final and take out third place, as the cherry on top. Congratulations, Henry. There were three other Ducks in the final including father and son Jack and Peter Allen, and Mark Scullard.

Our 4x50-metre 200 years-plus team of Marg Ross, Judy Walsh, Louise Taylor, and Amy Barling put in a fantastic effort to finish just out of the placings with the 10-person relay, which included Ron Everett, Dick Whiteford, Alan Quin, John Wherritt, and Mel Giddings, taking out third place. This is a traditionally poor event for the Ducks, but not this year with John Wherritt setting the time.

Final of the 4x50-metre Open Scratch relay was a very exciting affair with the only 0.5 seconds between first and second as Mark Scullard managed to take Dubbo out to a body length lead on the first leg.

A spritely Peter Hargreaves then put in an Ian Thorpe-like effort to just hold-off the Cobar swimmer in the second leg and then, in the third leg, Cobar quickly took a one--metre lead. However, Neil Harris then showed all his guile and experience by taking back the lead at the final change.

Jack Allen then hit the water in the knowledge that a Cobar flyer was in the next lane. Cobar took the lead and was still in front with five metres to go, however, in a show of sheer determination and strength, Jack took back the lead in the final stroke for a show-stopping Dubbo victory.

Congratulations to all members of the Ducks on a very enjoyable and successful swim meet in Cobar.

•••

Ducks Results:

30m RSL Handicap: second, Tom Gray; third, David Sparkes

30m Open Handicap: second, Jack Allen; third, Mark Scullard

50m RSL Handicap: first, Tim Gratton, second, David Sparkes

50m Open Handicap: sixth, Amy Barling

50m RSL Championships (65-years plus): first, Tom Gray, third, David Sparkes

50m Open Men’s Sprint: second, Jack Allen, third, Mark Scullard

50m Open Women’s Sprint: fourth, Amy Barling

100m Open Handicap: third, Henry Willcockson, second, Mark Scullard

4x50m RSL Scratch Relay: first , Dubbo Ducks: Tom Gray, Tim Gratton, David Sparkes, and Harry Walker (Forbes)

4x50m Open Scratch Relay: first, Dubbo Ducks: Mark Scullard, Peter Hargreaves, Neil Harris, and Jack Allen

4x50-m Sealed relay (200-years plus): fourth, Dubbo Ducks

6x50m Handicap relay: second, Dubbo Ducks

10x50m Handicap relay: third, Dubbo Ducks

Overall Points Score: second, Dubbo Ducks.

That’s this week’s Ducks tidings, from the world of swimming.