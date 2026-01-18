By Back Bowls

The first game of 2026 saw 36 bowlers herald in the new year on a very warm Wednesday morning. Once again our ranks were swelled with addition of bowlers from the other local clubs. Most of these bowlers either featured in a podium finish or took home a meat tray.

Winners for the day were Merv Teale, John Fardell and Max Lowe defeating John Zebb, Dave McGrath and Mike Twohill. Runners-up were Dennis Crimmins, Chris Strojny and Ricky Cee defeating Allan Parker, Trevor Tink and Todd O'dea, while third Place went to Barry Young, Nick Berbiles and Brian Coffey, who defeated Howard Courts, Ross Pharo and Neil Hayburn.

In other results, Paul Goodstat, Eric Satchell and Dean McCaskill defeated Terry Duncan, John McKenzie and Dennis Jasprizza, while Steve Evans, Greg Brown and Steve Kelly defeated Gavin Cullen, Peter Collins and Peter Sinclair. Norm Johnston, Mel Giddings and Brett Miller also defeated Frank Armstrong, Bryan O'Sullivan and Doug Back.

Resters for the day were:- Todd O'dea, Greg Brown and Brett Miller, and closest game went to Norm Johnston, Mel Giddings and Brett Miller.

Jackpot was not won and lives until next week. Thursday night Bowls started back on January 8.