The West Dubbo Roos are back in action as the club builds momentum towards the 2026 bowls season, with social play resuming and pennant preparations in full swing.

Social bowls recommenced from Wednesday, January 14, with games played on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday mornings, with participants asked to register by 8.30am on playing days by contacting the club or Bowls Manager Anthony Brown.

A major early-season highlight will be the club’s Pennant Launch Night in early February. Former World Champion and Australian National Coach Steve Glasson OAM will attend as a special guest, with the February 7 event also featuring the official presentation of West Dubbo’s new pennant uniforms to players.

Attention is now turning to the 2026 Open Gender Pennant Season, with the selection committee finalising teams and confirming two important trial matches. The Roos will first contest the Harold Giddins Shield against Dubbo City on Friday, January 30, at North Dubbo Sporties. The second trial will see West Dubbo take on the Macquarie River Rats on Sunday, February 8, at Dubbo Macquarie Bowling Club.

West Dubbo bowlers were recently in action at the Midwest Finals, producing several competitive performances. The standout result came from Dean McAskill, who advanced through to the Reserve Singles Final.

Club championships are also approaching, with nominations now open for the 2026 Men’s Triples Championship, which begins on Saturday, March 21, along with the Men’s Fours Championship. Nomination sheets and conditions of play are available on the club noticeboard.

With social bowls underway, pennant trials approaching and club championships on the horizon, the West Dubbo Roos are shaping up for another strong year of competition in 2026.