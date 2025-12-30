With most of our team now on an extended break until late January, including sports editor Geoff Mann, sports reports for inclusion in Dubbo Photo News can be submitted to this email address during the break period: editor@dubbophotonews.com.au.

If you don't have a report as such but would like to give us a wrap up of your group's best sporting moments for the year, that's fine, too.

Our last paper for 2025 is next Wednesday, New Year's Eve, and our first paper in 2026 will be out on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

We're grateful to the groups that submit regular reports to us, and thank them and our readers for supporting Dubbo's only FREE newspaper.