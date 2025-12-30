The local firefighting community gathered last week to celebrate a special milestone reached by one of their own.

Deputy Captain Peter Treseder from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Station 401 Narromine has reached the incredible milestone of 40 years as a Retained Firefighter at the local station.

Peter was presented with his long service and good conduct service clasps by FRNSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell AFSM, at the event, which was held at

the Narromine Bowling Club on Saturday, December 13.