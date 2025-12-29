A free-to-attend art exhibition showcasing the wonderful community spirit of rural life is set to open early next month in Dubbo.

Local arts practitioners, Fresh Arts Inc, in conjunction with The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Dubbo Support Group, will present the exhibition "Helping Hands Across our Land" for most of January at the service's Visitor Experience Centre, spokesperson Annette Ferguson told Dubbo Photo News.

"It's an art exhibition inspired by the work of the RFDS and encompassing the many ways in which we lend a helping hand in our daily life," Annette explained.

"From paramedics, police, tradespeople and firefighters to family, friends, neighbours and community groups, the spirit of our community thrives on the many helping hands that share skills and support," she added.

"Fresh Arts' members bring to life the literal and figurative act of helping hands across our vast land in a variety of media including acrylics, oils, watercolour, sculpture, photography and much more."

The exhibition will open with a morning tea on January 3, 2026, and kicks off a month of artist residencies and children's workshops, concluding on January 29. Artwork from the exhibition can be purchased, with 20 per cent of all art sales going to the RFDS Dubbo Support Group.

Full details of the exhibition can be found in the "Coming Soon" section of the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary. You can also follow Fresh Arts Inc on social media.