It was a full house to celebrate the final gathering for 2025 for the Sing Out Choir.

The popular choir has been bringing together those living with dementia and other disabilities, and their carers, families, and friends for many years. The weekly event has grown in numbers, and the Christmas gathering saw over 260 people attend.

Young and old, and everyone in between enjoyed a mix of singing, dancing and gift giving. Peppercorn Child Care Centre joined the fun, with 24 youngsters overwhelmed with excitement during the morning of hope, companionship, and music, which also featured a visit from Santa.

The Sing Out Choir is now in hiatus for a well-earned break and will return on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.