While the cause still has not been determined, fighting fires on solar energy farms like the one that burnt 92 hectares at one in Wellington recently is now a problem.

As well as reports of heavy full loads and high grass at the facility before the fire, electrocution risks also forced firefighters to avoid the panel area of the site, relying instead on containment operations.

Now, locals in the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone want renewable energy companies to mitigate fire risks by increasing their on-site firefighting capability after the blaze broke out inside the Wellington North 425-megawatt solar farm last on Saturday, December 6.

The incident has now raised concern over the potential fire risks associated with such facilities, with social media for the local anti-solar farm community group, “Save Geurie: Stop the Boree Solar Project” quoting volunteer fire and rescue groups saying they have little knowledge in fighting fires at such facilities.

In a statement, the solar farm's owner Lightsource bp said damage was limited to the north-east corner of the site and the impact on electricity output was unclear.

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) operational officer, Beth Slender, told local media that the fire was fanned by “remarkably strong” north-westerly winds.

"We had a number of local crews respond to that, as well as a number of private units, and they took advantage of some open spaces and they brought that under control really well," Ms Slender said.

"That ignition and any other ignition that would happen inside this declaration period will be under investigation," she added.