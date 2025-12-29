Around 100 people of all ages, ethnicities and religions braved the increasingly bad weather on Sunday, December 21, to attend an early-evening community candlelight gathering at Sandy Beach, Dubbo, organised by Cr Kate Richardson.

The event was held on the National Day of Reflection announced by the federal government following the tragic Bondi shootings on December 14.

"This will be a quiet, reflective gathering where residents can support one another and honour those affected," spokesperson Amanda Peppernell said ahead of the event.

At 6.47pm the crowd activated battery-operated flameless candles and placed them on the sand.

Several police officers attended the gathering, their presence a welcome reassurance to the organisers who admitted receiving threats ahead of the event. Dubbo Photo News also received some very unsavoury comments on our social media after posting details of the gathering, which we have removed.

"Let's stand side by side and show what community looks like when we come together with kindness and care," Ms Peppernell concluded.