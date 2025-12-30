Let’s take a look at some of the different fields real estate professionals might specialise in:

• Residential real estate: residential real estate agents specialise in finding homes for individuals and families to live in. Sub-specialties include heritage properties, fixer-uppers, overseas relocations, etc.

• Commercial real estate: these agents specialise in finding the perfect building for commercial and industrial use. Sub-specialties include corporate relocations, medical real estate, retail space, etc.

• Agricultural and land real estate: some real estate professionals specialise in selling and finding property for land expansion or farming.

• Real estate appraisal: these agents specialise in determining the value of a given property. While they’re a bit different from real estate agents, they play an important part in the overall process of buying or selling a piece of property.