The gardening enthusiasts at Dubbo Garden Club have donated $3000 to the Holland Open Garden initiative which raised funds in support of various dementia-related programs.

Dubbo Garden Club ran a popular plant stall at the event, held across the weekend of October 11-12, and recently presented the proceeds from that stall to event organiser Lorraine Holland.

Club secretary Fay Woods said their members were very pleased to be involved and thanked the community for supporting the plant stall at the event, helping the club to contribute to the worthy fundraising initiative.