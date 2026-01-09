Australia Day Ambassadors Katie, Maggie and Michael Quach will share their stories of social impact and sustainability with the Dubbo and Wellington communities during official Australia Day 2026 celebrations later this month.

The official events will be held on Sunday, January 25, with separate celebrations planned for Dubbo and Wellington. In Dubbo, festivities will begin from 7am at Victoria Park and will feature a free barbecue breakfast, live entertainment, children’s activities, market stalls and the official Australia Day ceremony.

Wellington’s Australia Day event will take place at Cameron Park from 5pm, offering children’s activities, a free barbecue and the official ceremony.

Dubbo Regional Council general manager Luke Ryan said the events provided an important opportunity for the community to come together and reflect on the significance of the day.

“I look forward to seeing the community attend these fantastic events and celebrate local residents who have done remarkable work in our region,” Mr Ryan said.

“It will also be fantastic to hear from Katie, Maggie, and Michael.”

The Quach siblings are the founders of Beyond Best Before, a social-impact enterprise focused on reducing food waste and promoting sustainable living.

Established in 2021, the organisation rescues surplus and near-expiry grocery items that would otherwise go to landfill and resells them at affordable prices through a national online platform, a flagship Sydney store and a growing wholesale marketplace.

In 2025, their work gained international recognition with their inclusion on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for Social Impact.

Australia Day celebrations will continue on Monday, January 26, with free entry offered to the Dubbo, Wellington and Geurie pools. Free entry will be available from 10am to 1pm in Dubbo and Wellington, and from 11.30am to 6.30pm in Geurie.