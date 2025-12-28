Dubbo's much anticipated Community Carols by Candlelight event on Sunday, December 21, had to be cancelled part-way through the event due to increasing bad weather. Many families had gathered on Victoria Park Oval No. 1 for the community event, which is a highlight of the local festive calendar.

Performances by local bands, choirs and artists could not proceed when the heavens opened and the rain poured as the community observed a minute's silence on the National Day of Reflection following the Bondi shooting tragedy a week earlier.

The hard work by Rotary in planning and coordinating the event in liaison with their various event partners and participants is to be acknowledged.

Dubbo Photo News stopped by and captured some of the action before the event was cancelled.