In further evidence that true superheroes don't wear capes, Army Reservists from Dubbo's own 1/19RNSWR regiment spent the morning of Christmas Eve bringing some much-needed cheer to sick children and adult patients at the Dubbo Base Hospital.

Lieutenant Michael Chan and Sergeant Matthew Stewart were joined by Privates Benjamin Costa, Kyle Smart and Fabian Bruce on the expedition to escort Santa (aka Russell McEwan) and his two colourful little Elves (Cailee, 7, and Edith, 5) through the hospital delivering gifts along with a heavy dose of Christmas spirit. It's something the Army Reservists do every year, we understand.

The gifts came from the fundraising efforts of the 1/19RNSWR regiment, which raised $2400 from a barbecue at Bunnings just before Christmas. This was used to purchase gifts, and several sackloads were hauled along to the hospital for Santa's visit.

Although just five children were in the paediatric ward at the time of the visit, the Army Reservists left quite a few gifts with the delighted nursing team in case more children were admitted during the holidays.

They then escorted Santa and the Elves to a ward with many elderly patients, and then onto the Western Cancer Centre to spread some joy to several patients receiving treatment.

Gifts were also made to the nursing staff on the wards.

Dubbo Photo News was invited to tag along for the visit, and we're very glad we did. Seeing the joy and excitement on the faces of the young and the young-at-heart was something not to be missed.

"It's great to be able to support the kids and patients on a day like today," Sgt Stewart concluded.