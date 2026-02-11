What local institutions, streets, and businesses would readers consider to be the most prominent and important in Dubbo if, say, you were putting together a MONOPOLY board of the city?

Manufacturers of the world’s largest-selling licensed board game want to know, with a Dubbo edition of this legendary take on the market economy now on the cards.

We’re to become the sixth NSW regional centre to have our own edition of the game after Maitland (featuring Maitland Gaol), the Central Coast (including Erina Fair), Wagga Wagga (with the Botanic Gardens), Goulburn (and the Big Merino), and Coffs Harbour (highlighting, of course, The Big Banana).

Local, visitors, and supporters of the region are now being asked to make their mind up about whether the Emile Senisier Bridge gets a guernsey, or should the Biddybungle Reserve get top-billing?

"This custom edition will give Dubbo players a unique way to celebrate their community and share what they love most about living in or visiting the region," a spokesperson for board game manufacturer Winning Moves, who will make the Dubbo Edition under license from Hasbro, explained.

“We are thrilled to bring a Dubbo-centric MONOPOLY board to life, Dubbo’s story is one of heritage, community and adventure, and that makes it a perfect location for its own edition of this timeless game,” Dale Hackett said.

Locals have until the end of February to provide suggestions, with well-known London locations on the British edition of the game that most Australians know including Whitechapel Road, Pall Mall, and Mayfair, likely to be replaced by Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the Macquarie River, Old Dubbo Gaol, and the Botanic Gardens.

“We can’t wait to hear from the people of Dubbo about the landmarks, parks, cafes and local icons that make this city special,” Mr Hackett said.

“Whether it’s the animals at the zoo, the historic trail along the Macquarie River, or local hidden gems that only long-time residents know about, this is your board to help create,” he concluded.

Monopoly is often cited as the best-selling commercial board game in history, with over 275–390 million copies sold worldwide since 1935, being printed in over 46 languages, and licensed in more than 113 countries.

Now, locals will have the chance to help shape the board by emailing their suggested iconic landmarks and locations to info@winningmoves.com.au with the poll open until the end of the month. The new MONOPOLY: Dubbo Edition will be available across the region by late 2026.

Personally, this correspondent thinks the now-removed animatronic condemned man from the Old Dubbo Gaol, Thomas Moore, would make an excellent graphic addition to the “GO TO JAIL, DO NOT PASS GO, DO NOT COLLECT $200” square on the game!

•••

Fun Fact: During World War II, British secret service branch, MI9, created a special “escape” version of Monopoly that was delivered by fake charity groups to Allied prisoners in German Prisoner of War camps. Specially-marked editions of the game, included hidden silk maps, tiny magnetic compasses, metal files (sometimes disguised as playing pieces), and high-denomination German reichsmarks, Italian lire, and French francs.