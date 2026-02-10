Sunday, February 1, was a special day for local children from the Dubbo Nepalese community with the return of the locally-run Nepali language classes designed to help them connect to their families' language, culture, traditions and values.

The Nani Babu Nepali Pathshala welcomed 38 children of different ages to the first language classes for 2026.

The weekly classes are held on Sundays at the Dubbo College Senior Campus, the sessions for different age groups conducted by committed volunteer teachers from within the Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia (DNCA). There is a playgroup for toddlers, a class for kindergarten to year two children, and a class for older children.

Dubbo Photo News was delighted to accept an invitation from DNCA president Raj Kharel to attend the classes, which embody the motto "empowerment through language, connection through culture."

Principal Asmita Ghimire leads the Pathshala program and said the classes, which began in 2023, were important for local families.

"I am very enthusiastic about teaching children Nepalese culture and traditions," she said, indicating she will continue to dedicate herself to this work for the community.

With the children living and learning in Australia, maintaining those connections to their families' Nepali language and cultural heritage is very important so they can walk proudly and confidently in the two different worlds.

Being able to communicate with their parents, grandparents and other relatives in Nepali is very important to maintain that cultural connection, explained Pathshala volunteer and past DNCA president Rajiv Bhattarai.

"We focus on teaching the children about the alphabet, our culture and traditions, and helping them communicate with their grandparents when they go back home," Rajiv said.

Teacher Bikram Shrestha was very pleased with the large number of young children in the playgroup class he oversees. Many parents joined in the class, helping their children with the activities.

"We're really privileged to have this facility for our community," Bikram said.

Nine-year-old Austin attends the language classes with his young sister, Arina, 4.

"I like coming here to learn Nepalese language and culture. I have really nice friends here," Austin told Dubbo Photo News.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Nani Babu Nepali Pathshala can follow the DNCA on social media, where the language classes are promoted.