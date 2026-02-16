The City of Dubbo Eisteddfod is just a few months away but if you’d like to enter, you need to get a wiggle on because entries for the mid-year event close on Sunday 15 March. This is the cut-off date for entries into the Eisteddfod, which will run for three jam-packed weeks in June.

It takes quite some time to organise this annual cultural extravaganza – now in its 55th year – and the team of volunteer organisers need considerable lead time to plan and schedule all of the entries, Eisteddfod president Barbara Redgrave told Dubbo Photo News.

“People don’t realise just how much work goes into organising this eisteddfod,” she added, with a wry smile.

The eisteddfod – a highlight of Dubbo’s social and cultural calendar – will once again showcase the talents of competitors of all ages across the disciplines of dance, instrumental, vocal and choral, and verse speaking choirs.

The 2026 syllabus is available on the eisteddfod’s website, highlighting the tight timeframes for the many different disciplines.

The modern-day three-week program is a far cry from the early days of the eisteddfod, where the very first event in 1971 was staged over just two days and involved 750 competitors performing at five halls across Dubbo.

Last year’s eisteddfod featured a staggering 3171 entries involving 8,000 competitors from Dubbo and other communities including Bathurst, Orange, Mudgee, Cowra, Newcastle, Sydney, the Hunter region, the Riverina district and more.

In her annual report, Barbara paid tribute to the talented participants.

“The standard of performance was inspiring, a true testament to the dedication of students, teachers, and families,” she said.

“Behind the scenes, none of this would be possible without the tireless efforts of our volunteers... Special thanks to those who take on roles that are often unseen but important – your commitment is deeply appreciated,” she added.

Similarly, sponsorship support has been crucial to enable the staging of the event. Dubbo Photo News is one of many proud sponsors of the Dubbo Eisteddfod. We’ll have more stories about the event as it approaches, and will, of course, capture some of the action when the eisteddfod hits town from June 2-21.

“We believe the eisteddfod plays an important role in our society, offering valuable opportunities for competitors’ personal development and confidence to support their journey to pursue greater goals,” Barbara concluded.

To enter, go to www.dubboeisteddfod.org.au and follow the comps-online link for online registration.