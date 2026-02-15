The inaugural Orana Every Woman Festival kicks off on Monday, March 2, the innovative, inclusive festival offering a week of wellbeing activities for women, girls and gender-diverse people across the wider Orana Region.

A reimagining and expansion of the Dubbo Women’s Festival, the Orana Every Woman Festival has a mix of free and paid activities from March 2-8, as well as a Digital Festival Pass for those unable to attend in person.

Organiser Sharon Quill from Social Gain says the festival has a strong wellbeing focus.

“The Every Woman Festival centres on wellbeing in its broadest sense,” Sharon explained.

“Wellbeing means many things. Of course it includes mental and physical health, but it also extends to relationships – with family, friends, and ourselves. It includes financial wellbeing, which is deeply important, and wellbeing in our working lives and businesses, where balance can be difficult to achieve,” she added.

In this vein, the concept of “Better Together” is at the heart of the Orana Every Woman Festival.

“[This is] the belief that when we collaborate rather than compete, when we connect instead of working in silos, our collective impact grows stronger,” Sharon said.

“This festival is created by many hands, many hearts, and many layers of community. It is far bigger than any one person.

“Our opening night event, Inspired By Her, reflects this spirit through powerful collaboration.”

Inspired By Her is an exhibition influenced by “the women who came before us”, and curated by local cultural leader Erifili Davis. It features visual artists and storytellers whose contributions are connected to Dubbo’s history.

Historical fiction author Eleanor Limprecht – whose novels bring real Australian women’s histories to life – will also share readings and creative insight, while acclaimed performer Rachael Beck will bring a selection from her celebrated Sydney Festival work, weaving music and stories of remarkable Australian women.

Supported by collaborators including the Macquarie Conservatorium and Dubbo Historical Society, the evening becomes a layered celebration of past, present, and future women’s voices.

Developed and staged by women for women, girls and gender-diverse people, the festival is unapologetically female-oriented.

“Every artist and contributor involved believes deeply in the purpose of this festival,” Sharon said.

“When women are seen, heard, and cared for, the whole community rises. This belief has guided the Dubbo Women’s Festival for years and continues to guide the Orana Every Woman Festival today,” she added.

“In the free program, which will be officially launched shortly, women will find circles, service providers, professionals, and accessible information all gathered at The Greens – the former bowling club on Wingewarra Street and home to NSW Rugby.

“Having this shared space for the entire week is incredibly special, because it brings together the people who support our community’s wellbeing in one welcoming place, and allows time for women to come whatever their schedule.”

Sharon says what makes the festival different is the joyful, creative, and grounded space created for meaningful connections.

“It is not about fixing problems; it is about celebrating the women in our community, caring for each other, and nurturing genuine sisterhood,” she concluded.

In next week’s Dubbo Photo News, we will highlight the festival’s program of events which you can find at https://everywomanfestival.com.au. Tickets can also be booked through the site.