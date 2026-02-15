Starting earlier and finishing later than other university courses, the recent heatwave has not deterred the new cohort of 24 first-year medical students from beginning their inaugural academic year at the School of Rural Health in Dubbo in 2026.

This most-recent batch of pupils, a University of Sydney spokesperson revealed, also includes a record five students from the region; the highest number of locals in a single year.

“Among them is Annaleigh McDermaid, a local mother who says she's only able to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor, because the program allows her to study in Dubbo where she is surrounded by her support network of family and friends,” the spokesperson said.

“Annaleigh is passionate about rural people having access to doctors, and is hoping to become a GP or Rural Generalist in the future,” they added.

Another benefit of the local school in helping combat the rural health crisis — numerous studies here and overseas have proven— is that training kids from the bush in the country increases the likelihood that they will stay in regional areas and serve the communities in which they were raised.

“We know that students who study with us, are statistically more likely to practise in rural areas after graduation,” the spokesperson said.

“This is really encouraging, as we aim to help address the ongoing doctor shortages in rural areas,” they concluded.