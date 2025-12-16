One of Dubbo’s longest-established businesses – Bob Berry Real Estate – surprised its high-performing team at the office Christmas party late last month by using the occasion to not only celebrate an incredible year for the business, but also to announce the inaugural company awards.

Three of the 19-strong team received the first-ever company awards which have been introduced to recognise hard work, initiative, and community spirit.

Dubbo Photo News spoke to office manager Karlie De Kaste about the awards, which the staff didn’t know about until they attended the Christmas party at Lazy River on Friday, November 28.

“Everyone was shocked because they had no idea that we were announcing these awards on the night,” Karlie said.

“We had kept that a secret from the entire team, and just announced it.

“We wanted to honour and acknowledge everyone's contribution and achievements across the year, and that these awards would recognise the individuals who really embodied the core values, delivered exceptional service and made that really positive impact, both within the business and the wider community,” she explained.

“The leadership group – myself as office manager, our directors Jane [Donald] and Fiona [Gibbs] and our licensee Graeme [Board] – we just wanted another way of giving thanks and recognising the staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.”

The supportive, cohesive staff environment at Bob Berry Real Estate, now in its 51st year, has generated a strong internal culture where team members are encouraged to strive for excellence, recognise the efforts of others, and give back to the community, she added.

The company has a strong community service footprint, sponsoring and supporting regional show societies, several football codes, and a wide range of non-profit organisations that staff believe deserve support, including Little Wings, Dolly’s Dream, Chris O’Brien Lifehouse, and many more. It also sponsors one of the community pages in Dubbo Photo News.

Honouring the legacy of their founder, Bob Berry, who still pops in most days, three awards were announced at the Christmas party.

Ummi Zul, licensed real estate agent, received the Contribution to Local Community Award which recognises those who have given their time through the company’s volunteer programs and strengthened ties with the community.

“We do so much volunteering and giving back to the community, and all of the sponsorship that we do for sporting groups and other organisations,” Karlie said.

Ummi was a clear winner, having volunteered more than any other staff member, she added.

Another licensed real estate agent, Macy Everingham, received the Heart of Service Award honouring excellence in customer service. This award was closely contested, Karlie revealed, with several team members in the running for it.

Criteria for the award included the number of five-star reviews received from clients through the company’s internal feedback system, being consistently well-presented and professional, exceeding expectations in communication, demonstrating team awareness and willingness to assist across all areas, while aligning with and demonstrating the company’s core values.

The third and final award, the Bob Berry Award, went to assistant agent Toby Bannon.

“The Bob Berry Award is all about celebrating dedication to growth and leadership at Bob Berry Real Estate,” Karlie said.

“The award is for someone really wanting to make a strong, solid career in the industry and with Bob Berry Real Estate, and they are always going above and beyond to make sure that they're the best that they can possibly be,” she added.

Toby’s career in Real Estate began with a week of work experience and upon completion of year 12, he joined the agency in a part time capacity while studying real estate and business at university.

Toby showed a commitment to learning and skill development, actively building and maintaining an online profile, working on growing community ties and engagement, demonstrating ongoing upskilling and professional improvement, and regularly attending business networking events, Karlie said.

The inaugural recipients each received a stylish trophy at the event, and management intends to establish an honour board in the office and add more names to it annually as the company continues to acknowledge the hard work and contributions of its team, Karlie concluded.