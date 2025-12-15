Central West Riders delivered the goods recently during its annual Toy Run. The socially-minded social motorcycle club collects donations of toys for families doing it tough at Christmas every year, and takes them to nearby communities in need, alternating between Wellington and Narromine.

This year it was Narromine's turn and the club delivered their swag of Christmas cheer to the good folk at Narromine Community Skills (NCS), who will distribute the toys in the coming weeks within the community.

Around 180 people turned out to Dundas Park to welcome the riders from Dubbo and surrounds on Saturday, November 29.

NCS spokesperson Ann-Louise Stonestreet thanked Central West Riders and Narromine Car Club for once again coming together to support local families, and said popular singer Jason Owen from Doin' It For Rural Aussie Kids also generously contributed toys, as did local families.

"This is possible all because of the care and community kindness of Central West Riders," Ann-Louise concluded.