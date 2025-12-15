With new public toilets proposed for installation near the intersection of Dandaloo Street and Nymagee Street, Narromine, the Narromine Shire Council is now seeking the community's views on the proposal.

Residents will have until February 2 to make their views on the proposed new loos known to council, with written submissions accepted until that date.

Positioned approximately 15 metres from the corner of Dandaloo Street to ensure clear visibility for road users and maintain traffic safety, the council seeks community feedback about the suitability of the proposed location and the overall need for public toilet facilities within the main street precinct.

The latter has been raised previously at council and in the community, following the permanent closure of the toilets in the Kierath Shopping Square months ago in response to ongoing vandalism.

"Council encourages all residents and stakeholders to share their views and help shape the future of amenities in the Narromine town centre," the council said in a statement issued on November 26.

"Community input will play an important role in guiding council’s decision-making and ensuring the location will best meet local needs."

Additional information, background on the proposal, and details on how to make a submission are available on the council's website under "public exhibition."