An innovative program has assisted local teenagers to gain first-hand experiences designed to connect young people with Country, culture and education.

The culturally grounded Junior Rangers Program was initiated by the NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) with the engagement of NSW TAFE to deliver the training to 75 Aboriginal high students across seven regions of NSW.

The students will complete the one-week training and achieve a Statement of Attainment in Aboriginal Site Works and Environmental Observation.

This year marks the first time this nationally recognised accreditation has been offered to school-aged participants through a community-led environmental education program run by NSWLAC.

Delivered by NSWALC, and funded under the Children and Schooling Program, the NSWALC Junior Rangers Program operated across regional communities of Armidale, Dubbo, Lightning Ridge, Menindee, Orange, Trangie, and Wentworth (Dareton). The Menindee Junior Ranger Program was not a part of the TAFE NSW training.

Councillor for NSWALC Central Region, Grace Toomey, joined the local students for part of the program in Dubbo last week.

"This program is so beneficial. It is helping to foster students’ cultural identity while connecting to Country and academic achievement," she proudly shared.

"The students have been participating in Australian curriculum subjects with practical, on-Country learning experiences, blending classroom education with traditional knowledge to foster deeper cultural connection and academic engagement.

"Across the week the group has visited significant cultural sites in our local region such as the Terramungamine grinding grooves, Dundullimal reserve and Talbragar reserve.”

The initiative represents a major step forward in creating pathways that honour both cultural identity and academic achievement.

“It has been wonderful to have a strong connection with the Elders and collaboration with the NSWALC from this area. NSWALC has supported, promoted and mentored these programs,” said Dubbo TAFE Aboriginal Education and Engagement Coordinator Robbie Olsen.

“We’re proud to collaborate with NSW Aboriginal Land Council to deliver a course that builds practical environmental skills and celebrates cultural learning and leadership.”

The NSWALC Junior Rangers Program is already making an impact in schools and communities across NSW, strengthening cultural pride, academic achievement and environmental understanding among Aboriginal youth.