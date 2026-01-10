The inaugural Narromine Region Business Awards next August will shine a light on the business owners, teams, emerging leaders and community champions who make the region a vibrant place to live and work.

An initiative of the non-profit Narromine Business Collective, the awards will be a major new event on the local social calendar and will recognise the outstanding achievements, innovation and resilience of businesses operating within the Narromine Shire.

The inaugural awards will be presented at a cocktail-style event in Narromine on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at the Narromine United Services Memorial Club. Dubbo Photo News understands the awards will then be held every two years.

The inaugural awards are expected to bring together up to 250 guests as the achievements of businesses from across the shire are recognised and celebrated.

“Our shire is full of hardworking, passionate businesses – from small local operators to large employers,” co-president of the Narromine Business Collective, Felicity Roberts, said.

“These awards are about acknowledging their impact, backing their success, and celebrating the people who make our region strong,” she added.

With no business chamber operating locally to support, encourage and recognise local businesses, the Narromine Business Collective fills this gap.

Supporting the Collective with a significant grant of $25,000 announced at its October ordinary council meeting, the Narromine Shire Council is a Foundation Partner.

“[Council’s] commitment has made this exciting initiative possible,” the Collective revealed on its website.

Planning for the event is under way, with expressions of interest called for service providers for various elements of the event.

Further information about the awards and the work of the Narromine Business Collective can be found on the organisation’s website.