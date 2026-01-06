T'were the nights before Christmas,

When all through the town,

People were stirring

Just after sundown.

Families packed tightly

Into their cars,

Not a minute to waste

Set to travel near and far.

Guided by the Photo News' map

Listing all the known places to go,

GPS set; the adventure begins...

They're off to Dubbo's Christmas Lights show.

•••

Dubbo Photo News was out and about in the lead up to Christmas and our assessment of the situation was, simply, there were definitely more homes displaying Christmas Lights than last year.

Well done to all who did their bit and dressed their properties in lights. You brought a lot of happiness to our city.