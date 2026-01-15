Where did you grow up? I grew up in Haryana, India, and now am in Dubbo. Let's see where life takes me in the future.

What do you do for fun? Listening to music, catching up with mates, and checking out new places around town.

Who inspires you? My parents. They've always worked hard and taught me everything I know.

What advice would you give your younger self? Don't stress so much, back yourself, and trust the process.

What are you watching at the moment? A mix of movies and TV series, mostly action and drama.

Do you have any pets? No pets at the moment because I don't have my own house, but for sure in the future.

What's your favourite meal? Good Indian food – can't beat a proper homestyle curry. And yes, also the pies!

What's going on in your life right now? I left India because Indian parents want their children to marry as soon as they finish college or while they are in college (not all of them but most of them where I'm from). I didn't want that and got admitted to an Australian university to do a Master's degree. But look at how life turned out... I met a crazy girl here and got married! So funny!

What do you love about our region? The laid-back lifestyle, friendly people, and the sense of community in Dubbo.

What is your all-time favourite movie? An Indian film – "3 Idiots" – it's about following your passion, not pressure.

What song means the most to you and why? "Maa" from Taare Zameen Par – it reminds me of family and home.