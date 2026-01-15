Motorists travelling between Dubbo and Parkes are being advised of changed traffic conditions on the Newell Highway at Tomingley from Monday, January 19, while pavement repair work is being done between the South Tomingley Rest Area and Tomingley Road intersection.

The work will take place between Monday, January 19, and Saturday, January 31, and include bitumen spray sealing to improve the road surface.

"Work hours will be 7am to 6pm, weather permitting, with changed traffic conditions in place including single lane closures, intermittent stopping, stop/slow traffic control under pilot vehicle escort and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h," a Transport for NSW statement said.

"The speed limit will return to the posted speed outside of work hours.

"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and allow up to 10 minutes of extra travel time."