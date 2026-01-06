The Australia Day Ambassador Program for 2026 is appointing 111 outstanding Australians to partner with local councils and help inspire community celebrations on Sunday, January 26.

Now in its 35th year, the NSW Australia Day Ambassador Program is the largest of its kind in the country and will see ambassadors visiting more councils, events and communities than ever before.

Several Central West councils will host high-profile local ambassadors this year.

At Dubbo Regional Council in both Dubbo and Wellington, ambassadors will be Katie, Maggie and Michael Quach, co-founders of Beyond Best Before and 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia sustainability advocates.

In Orange, Orange City Council will welcome Mr Bob Turner, a sports and business executive, NBL Hall of Famer and community leader.

Narromine Shire Council will host Ms Susie Elelman AM, an author and television and radio broadcaster, across Narromine and Trangie.

Parkes Shire Council will be represented by Associate Professor HY William Chan, an urban design architect and sustainability leader, alongside Dr Skye Charry, an associate professor of law and gender equality advocate.

At Warren Shire Council, Rio 2016 Olympian and shooting representative Mr Warren Potent OLY will serve as ambassador, highlighting the role of sport and dedication in regional communities.

The 2026 cohort represents a broad cross-section of Australian life, with ambassadors drawn from fields including sport, science, education, the arts, sustainability, social justice and community leadership.

Ambassadors will participate in local citizenship ceremonies welcoming new Australians, deliver keynote speeches at community events, attend cultural performances and support charity and volunteer initiatives.

Each year, the Australia Day Council of NSW selects ambassadors who have made exceptional contributions to public life and their communities, choosing individuals known for their ability to connect with audiences and inspire pride, participation and reflection.