Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Newell Highway about 30 kilometres north of Dubbo due to essential maintenance work near Eumungerie.

Transport for NSW said heavy patching works between Schneiders Road and Milpulling Road will be carried out from Wednesday, December 17, with work scheduled between 7am and 6pm over two days, weather permitting.

During work hours, motorists can expect single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h to ensure the safety of road workers and drivers.

Drivers are urged to follow the directions of traffic control and signage, drive to conditions, and allow up to five minutes of additional travel time.