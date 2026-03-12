Ladies’ Day Tuesday sponsored by No 1 Church Street welcomed 11 ladies playing social and two games of senior women's pairs.

Semifinal winners were Annette McMillan and Judy O'Connor, who defeated Chris Castlehouse and Trish Gosper, and Gaye Cottee and Karen Greenhalgh, who defeated Cheryl Storch and Geraldine Jasprizza. Congratulations to the winners.

Social winners included Jill Hankin, Kerri Dickson and Anne Knaggs, who defeated Robyn Hellyer, Wanda King and Lourace Lawson, while Sue O'dea, Colleen Ryan and Beryl Hobson defeated Sue O'dea, Sharon Johnston and Trish Gaio.

Lucky draw winners were Therese Gaio and Karen Greenhalgh, and the only rester for the morning went to Kerri Dickson.

Men's Wednesday morning social bowls on March 4, sponsored by Kintyre Living, involved 30 bowlers playing five triples games and one game of senior pairs.

Winners of the latter were Paul Wooldridge and Greg Hough, who defeated Steve Kelly and Mike Twohill. Congratulations, Paul and Greg.

Social winners were Ron Anderson, Frank Armstrong and Nick Birbiles, who defeated Gavin Cullen, Dennis Crimmins and Neil Hayburn.

Second place went to Leo Balstad, Mel Giddings and Col Cottee, who defeated Allan Parker, Greg Brown and Todd O'dea. Other results included Ron Wiegold, Eric Bradshaw and Doug Back, who defeated Dick Whitford, Roger Sherwin and Peter Sinclair, while Peter Collins, Norm Johnston and Dennis Jasprizza defeated Barry Young, Paul Goodstat and Ian Hobson.

Ken Whitiker, Bryan O'Sullivan and Robert Pfeiffer also defeated Ron McCauley, Eric Satchell and Doug Aldis and resters for the day went to Todd O'dea and Peter Collins.

Closest game went to Ron Wiegold, Eric Bradshaw and Doug Back, and the jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

Good luck to all our Pennants Teams for the weekend.