It was a great effort last Sunday for West Dubbo Bowls, with all four sides winning their Pennants games.

Most notable result came from the Grade Two side, who stormed home late to secure victory and qualify for the State Finals in August. Their next stop is Gilgandra, at home, where a win will progress them to the Midwest Play-Offs.

The Grade Six side produced a dominant performance, defeating the Dubbo City Rhinos by 40 shots. “Uncle Fesita” led the charge, with a huge 32–7 rink win. The team now focuses on the big clash with Mudgee next week, where another win will secure a finals place.

The “Magnificent Sevens” also made it two wins in a row on the day; a tough victory over the Macquarie Rats, with a stand-out performance from Col Teale’s rink recording an impressive 18-shot win.

In other news, the Club Triples Championship first round is on Saturday, March 21. The women play in the morning and the men in the afternoon. The Mixed Pairs Championship Final is on this Saturday afternoon, March 14, and promises to be a great contest. Di Wilson and Grant Gudmunson will take on Debra Brown and Greg Colli in the decider, with members encouraged to come down, enjoy the afternoon, and support the finalists as they battle it out for the title.

Social Bowls highlights for Wednesday included Steve Evans, Bill Abbott, and David McGrath being runaway winners with Mick Strahan, Neil Reilly, and John Zeb finishing a distant second.

Friday morning winners were Ray Strahan, Warren Brown, and Bill VD Mey, defeating Steve John and Fardell while, in Saturday in bowls pairs, the deadly duo of Steve Ryan and Gavin Dart took home the chocolates after 16 players turned up for a great afternoon of bowls.

In other results, Round Two of the five-week Business House Bowls competition gave the win and Blue Meat voucher to Dubbo Night Shift – Private Hospital, with Ronnie and Grace Gibbs teaming up with Dean McCaskill.

In exciting news, the club will launch a new Friday night event in April. The big announcement is imminent, so stay tuned!

Lastly, support the Roos! Come along on Sunday and cheer on our local sides.