One of the greatest physical sports in the world – gymnastics – is available for locals to try out and enjoy in a series of open days to be held over the coming weeks.

Orana Gymnastics Academy (OGA) will open its doors for two days of "family fun, thrills, and community connection," it announced recently on social media.

"Step inside our world-class facilities, witness awe-inspiring performances by our competitive team, enjoy free supervised recreation for the kids, tuck into a sausage sizzle, snack on popcorn and snow cones, get creative with face painting, grab a lolly bag, browse our uniform displays, and even secure on-the-day enrolments!" a spokesperson said.

It's a new year for the growing club, which celebrated its rebirth late last year and has kept the sport and pastime of gymnastics alive in Dubbo. The open days will provide an opportunity for families to visit the OGA complex and see what fun and exciting things are happening in gymnastics locally.

The open days are set to be held from 9am to 1pm this Saturday, January 17, and again on Saturday, February 7, at the OGA complex at 17 Douglas Mawson Road, Dubbo.

Spaces are limited and you need to RSVP to attend. More details are on the OGA's social media, and a link to register online can be found at: https://forms.office.com/r/NaUFKCP5tM.

"Bring your family, meet our friendly coaches, and be part of a vibrant, action-packed day that celebrates gymnastics, fun, and community spirit," the spokesperson concluded.