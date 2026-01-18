Who will be our sportspersons of the Year?

In just over a week the 2025 Dubbo and Wellington Regional Sports names will be known.

Without pre-empting who will receive these prestigious honours, suffice to say, equestrians, athletes, cricketers, swimmers, Touch players, league, union and soccer stars will all be in the mix.

Our junior and senior cyclists are achieving phenomenal records while a new sport like Pickleball is providing a pathway for young and old, mostly new to the sport.

Hockey, tennis and equestrians are all hitting benchmarks and weightlifters have made their marks at National and International as well as Masters competitions.

The Outback Dragons have been established for over 20 years. Originally seen as a “hobby” sport, a suitable therapy for those recovering from breast cancer, it is now one of the leading amateur sporting clubs in Australia. The group has spurned national and world competitors who have brought glory to our region as well as a surfeit of medals.

We have any number of NRL and emerging rugby league players and there are many on the cusp of higher honours in rugby as well as football. Young men and women have had pathways opened through dedicated and highly qualified coaches.

Our AFL team, the Dubbo Demons, are a shining star in Country Aussie Rules. The ladies have won three championships on the trot and provided Players of the Year and Best on Field in successive years under the guidance of the club’s first female director.

Macquarie United Football Club and Dubbo CYMS are Central West champions and the Roos claimed three premierships in rugby union so all is well.