By Eider Down

The mighty Dubbo Ducks kicked off the new year on Sunday, January 4, with 28 Ducks participating. There were some new faces, some from times past, and some we see all the time, contesting a four-event card.

The first event was 50m freestyle with heats and final. Louise Taylor, zooming along, broke to see Neil Harris take first, Dave Sparkes second, Katharine O'Rourke third, Shaun Graham fourth, and Peter Allen fifth.

A 2x25m brace relay followed, with backstroke down the pool and the return leg in freestyle. In fifth place were Amy Barling with Nicole Johnstone, in fourth Judy Walsh with Brian Schloeffel, in third Jack Allen with Dick Whiteford, in second Peter Hargreaves with David Sparkes and victorious in first, Mal Cavanagh with Matilda Barling.

Third event was an individual medley, with 25m breaststroke followed by 25m freestyle. Katharine O'Rourke, Dave Sparkes and Rob Rich all exceeded expectations, handing Amy Barling first, Judy Walsh second and Izzy Kelly third. Well done, ladies!

The all out "at go" event was the 25m freestyle. Brian Schloeffel (0.17) won the day, closest to his time! Great start to the year, Brian! Second was Jacob Pearce (0.28), third John Wherritt (0.44), fourth David Sparkes (0.55), and rounding out the top five, Louise Taylor (0.63).

Lucky numbers went to Peter Allen and Nicole Johnstone.

On Sunday, January 11, Ducks flew in from around the region for a four-event card which included a mighty contest to see who would lift the Henderson's Menswear Trophy.

A 25m freestyle was the first cab off the rank with the heats determining the trophy winner. We can’t thank Henderson's Menswear enough for their continued sponsorship of this annual event, our first trophy race for the year.

David Sparkes and Glenn Smith outdid themselves with excess speed handing first to Dick Whiteford, second to Jack Allen and third to Bill Greenwood.

A 2x25m freestyle brace relay followed, with teammates drawn from a hat. Two teams (Mark Prentice with Mark Bouser and Peter Allen with Ronny Evertt) broke, while Jack Allen with Marg Ross rose to first, Louise Taylor with Gaye Walker second, John Wherritt with Brian Schoeffel third, and David Sparkes with Glenn Smith fourth.

Swimmers could choose between 50m or 100m freestlyle; no final for these, with the closest to handicap time determining the placings.

Of those swimming 100m freestyle, the unassuming Alan Quinn took first just 0.31 off his time. Second, Katharine O'Rourke (1.52), third, Neil Harris (1.67), fourth John Wherritt (1.80), and fifth Mark Scullard (2.34).

The 50m freestyle saw David Sparkes (0.31) in first, second Tim Gratton (0.36), third Mark Bonser (0.41), fourth Brian Schoeffel (0.68) and fifth Shaun Graham (2.36).

Breaststroke was the method for the "at go" event. Bill Greenwood at (0.04) came in first, Jack Allen (0.10) second, Peter Hargreaves (0.14) third, John Wherritt (0.15) fourth, and Neil Harris (0.37). Well done swimmers, and well done, Mr Handicapper!

Billy Greenwood took out this year’s Henderson's Trophy race with a time just (0.06) off his mark. Well done indeed!

Lucky numbers went to Mark Prentice and Jack Allen.

Following the swim, members attended our monthly meeting and then shared a sumptuous lunch in the Dubbo RSL Bistro.

As always, all swimmers are welcome to join us every Sunday. For details, see our entry under "Sunday" in the Dubbo Photo News' Community Diary.

That's the latest tidings from the Duckpond!