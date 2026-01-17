At the 24th Annual Dubbo Regional Council Sports Awards sponsored by Dubbo Photo News, the Inland Petroleum business was recognised for the exceptional support it provides to clubs and associations within the community.

Over the years individuals, media organisations as well as business houses have been brought forward for the way in which they bind our community together in a selfless and generous manner.

I asked Britt Willetts to provide us with some background on her organisation's growing interest.

“At Inland Petroleum, I have the privilege of managing our partnerships and sponsorships, so it’s rewarding to see our team’s efforts recognised with the Community Contribution to Sport Award by Dubbo Regional Council and the Dubbo Regional Sports Council.

"Supporting community sport and the towns where we operate is something I genuinely care about. Our sponsorships are not just financial contributions – they are our way of giving back and saying thank you to the communities that continue to support our business year after year," she said.

"While this award was presented in Dubbo, our involvement extends well beyond the city, with partnerships and sponsorships across our broader retail and wholesale network, including rural and remote areas that rely heavily on strong local connections.

"Inland Petroleum’s commitment to rural and regional communities aligns closely with my own values," she explained.

"Sport, community events, and local fundraisers play a vital role in bringing people together, supporting wellbeing, and strengthening the fabric of rural and remote towns. Being able to support these initiatives and see their positive impact firsthand is something I truly value.

"I’m proud to work alongside passionate volunteers, sporting clubs, and community organisations who give so much of their time to others. I’m equally as pleased to be part of a company that genuinely invests in the regions where it operates. I look forward to continuing this work and helping support the growth of sport, community events, and meaningful initiatives that make our rural and regional communities such special places to live,” Britt concluded.

The citation at the awards ceremony held at the RSL Memorial Club read like a litany of local sporting groups.

"Inland Petroleum is deeply committed to supporting regional sporting communities, recognising the vital role that clubs, competitions and sporting facilities play in strengthening relationships. Each year Inland Petroleum invests more than a quarter of a million dollars into sporting initiatives across Dubbo and the wider area.

"Included in sponsorships are the Dubbo Turf Club, Dubbo Kangaroos Rugby, Dubbo CYMS Rugby League, St John's Junior Rugby League, The Googar's sporting club, West Dubbo Bowling Club, Dubbo Motor Cycle and Drivers Club, Dubbo Dirt Bikes, Dubbo Bulls Soccer, Narromine Jets junior and senior Rugby League, Narromine Golf Club, Narromine Clay Target Club, Narromine swimming Club and provide additional incentives to assist teams and individuals become the best that they can be."

We applaud Inland Petroleum for their immense and very valued contribution to local sport.