There are many health, social, and fitness benefits from playing croquet, as our current players can testify.

Enjoyable exercise

Croquet offers effective yet gentle exercise that's easy on the joints and doesn't demand excessive muscular strength. A player can walk between 1.6–3.2km in an average game, a figure measured by Vanderbilt University, USA.

“I don’t need to know the number of steps,” Lillian Wallace said.

“I know I regularly walk throughout the week and enjoy it; no drudgery of pacing around the block and feeling that it is a chore.”

Mindfulness

Janet Beasley says it's also important to play the game for reasons beyond just exercise.

Croquet combines the intellectual puzzle-solving of a game like chess, with an element of physical activity in which skills such as precision and a soft touch are needed to be successful, she said.

Outdoors

Numerous studies have shown outdoor exercise decreases tension, confusion, anger, and depression when compared with indoor activities. Even just five minutes of exercise in a green space can markedly improve mood and self-esteem.

Agelessness

Ben Vang is clear on the long-term benefits: the non-strenuous, low-impact nature of croquet makes it something to be enjoyed throughout your lifetime. Croquet involves walking, bending, and swinging a 1.5kg mallet against a 0.5kg solid plastic ball, and is highly-competitive, strategic, socially and mentally stimulating.

Anywhere

Courts can be informal lawns, backyards or parks where friends and family play for recreational purposes, or formal grass lawns for competitive tournaments.

Attitude

Anna Jolliffe agrees croquet encourages a positive attitude to life which helps cope with other daily tasks and encourages a “can-do” and “have-a-go” response to problems.

We all recognise here are times when circumstances make extra demands on our capacity to respond to problems, she said. Croquet has greatly benefited many people.

Socialisation

Playing the game is an excellent way to meet new people during games as competition mixes teams and players for doubles matches. Pam and Don Day, speaking for many couples, say croquet is an activity they enjoy together.

Sportsmanship

Croquet generates camaraderie among aficionados worldwide. Players vacationing interstate or overseas will be warmly welcomed at local croquet clubs. Bruce Seddon has experienced first-hand the welcoming spirit of clubs all along the Australian east coast.

Darron and Barbara Wilson say croquet helps form social connections when moving into a new community, a view endorsed by Laurie Donoghue. Dubbo has consistently hosted around a dozen travellers each year.

Mental benefits

Research shows you can reap mental health advantages from leisure activities and sports. By focusing on hitting a croquet ball, you can clear your mind and relieve stress.

Beth Stanley is one of many players who report emotional release after a physically and mentally-demanding game.

Improves self-esteem

Croquet – as with many other sports – helps improve self-esteem. If you enjoy sport and commit to achievement, self-confidence and performance will improve. With enough self-confidence to know if things go wrong you can put them right, you can take it that bit further.