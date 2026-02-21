Ladies Day Caroline Trophy

Some 22 ladies contested the coveted Caroline Trophy comprising three triples and one pairs game. Winners of the Trophy were Gai Teale, Sharon Johnston and Annette McMillan who defeated Sue Armstrong, Wanda King and Karen Greenhalgh. Runners-up were Anne Knaggs, Jenny Purseglove and Mary Perry who defeated Ruby Stockings, Nan Hazelton and Geraldine Jassprizza.

Christine Castlehouse, Colleen Ryan and Trish Gosper defeated Sue O'dea, Robyn Hellyer and Merrill O'Sullivan, while Trish Gaio and Cheryl Storch defeated Kerri Dixon and Judy O'Connor in the pairs.

Lucky Draw winners were Sharon Johnston and Trish Gosper and resters went to Chris Castlehouse and Wanda King.

Well done, everyone!

Wednesday Men's Social Bowls

Some 35 bowlers took to the greens on a steamy overcast day, the match consisting of six triples games, including one with a swinging lead. Once again, Eric Satchell featured in the winner's circle. If he were a race horse you would back him for a place!

Winners for the day were Ron Anderson, Eric Satchell and Greg Hough who defeated Gavin Cullen, Ross Pharo and Mike Twohill. Runners-up were Dick Whitford, Norm Johnston and Brian Coffey who defeated Dennis Crimmins, Paul Wooldridge and Matt Quill.

Terry Duncan, Bryan O'Sullivan and Peter Lesueur also defeated Graham Perret, Nick Berbiles and Ian Hobson while Ken Whitiker, Dennis Jassprizza and Doug Aldis defeated Peter Harris, John McKenzie and Steve Kelly.

Leo Balstad, Steve Buttsworth and Todd O'dea also defeated Leo Balstad, Frank Armstrong and Doug Back while Peter Collins, Greg Brown and Phil Knight played a 14-all draw with Allan Parker, Roger Sherwin and Neil Hayburn.

Closest game went to Peter Collins, Greg Brown and Neil Hayburn and resters for the day were Doug Aldis, Steve Buttsworth and Greg Brown. The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

Thursday Night Mixed Bowls

This was well attended by 20 bowlers, comprising five pairs games. Winners for the night were Doug Back and Anthony Coe who defeated Dennis Crimmins and Zac Miller, while runners-up were Brandon Hodge and Paul Wooldridge, who defeated Taryne Albert and Beryl Hobson.

Merv Teale and Judy O'Connor also defeated Sue Armstrong and Petar Mckechnie, while Merrill O'Sullivan and Ian Hobson defeated Gai Teale and Adam Jermyn, and Frank Armstrong and Brett Miller defeated Greg Brown and Graeme Miller.

Resters for the night were Brandon Hodge and Sue Armstrong.

Good luck to all our Pennants players!