West Dubbo Roos have kicked off their 2026 Midwest Pennants' campaign with a competitive opening weekend with results showcasing the teams’ depth, determination, and plenty of promise, across all four grades.

Play started with a split weekend for Grade Two with the Roos opening their season in strong fashion on Saturday, defeating Parkes 65–54 in a solid team performance at home.

Sunday proved a much tighter contest, with West Dubbo narrowly going down to Gulgong by a 58–55 scoreline in a match that went right down to the final ends.

Grade Four, however, were the standout performers of the round, producing back-to-back wins in impressive style. On Saturday, they edged out Nyngan by 62–60 in a thrilling encounter before backing it up with a 66–58 victory over Narromine on Sunday.

Grade Six had just the one match for the weekend, falling to Dubbo City 69–39 on Sunday and, while the overall scoreline was tough, Mick Smith’s rink secured a win, providing a highlight and something to build on in the weeks ahead.

Grade Seven faced a challenging start to their campaign, going down to Molong on Saturday and dropping all three rinks, following it up with a loss to Macquarie on Sunday. A positive, however, came from Steve Robinson’s rink, which recorded a win despite the team result.

With the opening rounds now complete, the Roos will regroup and refocus for the weekend ahead with Grade Two having the bye, Grade Four travelling to Gilgandra, Grade Six heading off to Mudgee, and Grade Seven to play away at Dubbo City.

In in-house play, it was another enjoyable week on the greens at West Dubbo with excellent numbers and plenty of close contests in both Wednesday and Friday social bowls.

On Wednesday, the winning side of Pam Dawson, John Fardell, and Greg Collin put together a consistent performance to take top honours. Finishing runners-up were Warren Brown, Bev Margery, and Tracy Silk, who were competitive throughout the afternoon.

Friday’s action saw Wally Middleton, Barry Sigsworth, and Steve Ryan claim a win after a strong team display with runners-up for the day, Tony Leonard, John Mack, and Graham Ross, who pushed hard in another quality contest.

The popular Team Jackpot also continues to create plenty of interest among members with, on Wednesday, the jackpot successfully claimed at $20 going to Greg Collin's team. As a result, next Wednesday’s jackpot will climb to $81. Friday’s jackpot, however, was not struck, and will now rise to $51 for this week’s draw.

West Dubbo’s popular WPA Business House Bowls competition also gets underway next Wednesday night, February 25, and there are still a few team spots available. The midweek event is designed for fun, fast-paced competition and a great social atmosphere. Teams can consist of three or more mates, with only one registered bowler permitted per team, making it perfect for businesses, friends, and social groups wanting to give bowls a go, with weekly prizes including “Bluey Meats” vouchers, plus a massive overall prize: an end-of-season Bowls Party. For nominations or further enquiries, contact Anthony at West Dubbo.

In other news, West Dubbo is calling for members interested in becoming accredited umpires for a busy 12 months of major events ahead on the club calendar. With championships, carnivals, and pennants fixtures continuing to grow, the club is keen to strengthen its officiating ranks. Anyone interested is encouraged to speak with Anthony or John Rodis for more info.

The upcoming Easter Carnival has officially reached full capacity, highlighting the strong support for one of the club’s premier annual events. Members who would like to play are invited to place their names on the reserves list by contacting Anthony.

Attention is also turning to upcoming Club Championships, with the Men’s and Women’s Triples scheduled for Saturday, March 21, followed by the Fours on Saturday, May 9. Full details, entry information, and playing conditions are available on the club noticeboard.