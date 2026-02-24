The medal tallies keep growing for Dubbo Pickleball Club as more locals pick up a racquet and take to the courts.

Surprisingly, it’s not only the adults that are getting involved, but juniors also are climbing aboard the runaway pickleball freight train!

On the junior engagement side of this new exciting sport, this month the Dubbo Club witnessed more than 80 students putting down their iPads and having a go, much to their teachers’ delight. That number is also expected to double, as more local schools take on this engaging and socialising activity.

It was on the adult side of the numbers that the club saw another flow of medals recently coming the way of Dubbo representatives.

Initially, it was Deb Crisante and Paul Brandon combining in the mixed doubles grade of the “Love Pickleball Orange” introduction-to-tournament series.

After finishing the round robin section, Deb and Paul were placed in third position on the table which saw them successfully take on the second-placed team in the semi-final for the right to contest the grand final.

Contest it they did, finishing in the gold medal position of the dais!

Following on from that fine display, Reuben Efoti and Julian Yon took to the court in what was their first attempt at tournament play at the same event. The idea behind this introduction-to-tournament series is to offer players a chance to gauge what their level of standard is.

Reuben and Julian quickly found that they were a step ahead of the beginner’s benchmark, even though they have only been playing for some eight months. Proving this, they went through the Open men’s doubles round robin series undefeated and were first into the grand final.

Their momentum didn’t stop there with the gold medal being placed around their necks as they too stood on the champions’ position of the presentation dais. With their dominant display in this tournament, they can now wave farewell to their beginners’ status.

Champion effort, boys.