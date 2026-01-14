The final game for the year was hotly contested by 33 players making up five Triples games, one with a swinging lead, and one Pairs game.

Winners for the day in the Triples were Peter Collins, John Fardell and Neil Hayburn who defeated Merv Teale, Paul Goodstat and Todd O'dea.

Runners-up were Ken Whitiker, Bryan O'Sullivan and Nathan Colless who defeated Gavin Cullen, Doug Aldis and Dean McCaskill while third place went to Howard Courts, John McKenzie and Peter Sinclair, who defeated Dennis Crimmins, Steve Evans and Matt Ball.

In the other results, Chris Strojny, Greg Brown and Max Lowe defeated Chris Strojny (swinging lead), Trevor Tink and Doug Back while John Zebb, Dave McGrath and Brian Coffey defeated Barry Young, Frank Armstrong and Robbie Cook.

In the Pairs, Eric Satchell and Ian Hobson defeated Mel Giddings and Col Cottee.

Closest game of the day went to John Zebb, Dave McGrath and Brian Coffey while resters for the day were Merv Teale and Ken Whitiker. The Jackpot was not won and lives until next game.

It was great to see players from other clubs join in the final game. I hope they can make it next time.