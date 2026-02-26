It was another successful day’s play for the RSL Combination Bowls on Sunday, February 22, at the Sporties Club, North Dubbo, as 34 keen competitors turned out to enjoy what, I am told, was some very good bowls played on the day.

Our AGM was also held with a return of all current office bearers, the exception being new Secretary, Christine Castlehouse.

Thanks went to Chairman Bill Greenwood who facilitated the elections and Scrutineers Mike Twohill and Todd O’Dea for their help with the voting process.

Credit also to Geoff and May from the restaurant who provided a very tasty light lunch.

Back to the day’s play, the team to win top spot with a solid 23-9 victory comprised Ron McCauley, Sue O’Dea, and Phil Knight against the side of Gavin Cullen, Peter Bennison, and Bryan O’Sullivan.

A game of doubles also took place on rink 14 with Roger Sherwin and Peter Lesueur grabbing second spot by 26-12 against Terese Gaio and Matt Quill, with Ros Joseph, Bill Greenwood, and Graham Ross bagging third with a 18-9 victory over Ron Weigold, Gordon Lummis, and Steve Kelly.

In other matches, Maurice Wallace, Ray Strawhan, and Paul Goodstat won their game bowling 18-9 over Tim Moore, Pat Ryan, and Gordon Scott. Lachlan O’Neil – playing along with two very able lady bowlers, Gaye Cottee and Ruby Stockings – was successful in winning their match 16-12 from Sue McCauley, Chris Castlehouse, and Mel Giddings.

Mary Perry, Garry Huggins, and Col Cottee, also won their game with quite a margin bowling 25 shots over the team of Ken Whittaker, Di Hildebrandt, and Peter Sinclair on 15. Three “resters” were won by Ros Joseph, Peter Lesueur, and Roger Sherwin

Lucky numbers went to Paul Goodstat, Mel Giddings, and Matt Quill, with one bonus prize won by Steve Kelly.

For more details about the club, see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.